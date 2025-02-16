Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal her original engagement ring choice

The couple got engaged after over a year of dating

Benny Blanco knew he had to get it right when it came to Selena Gomez’s engagement ring.

In their first joint interview with Interview magazine, the couple opened up about their relationship, Blanco’s proposal, and their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, out March 21.

Gomez, now proudly wearing her marquise-cut diamond, admitted she’d had her dream ring in mind since her Good for You era.

“That’s the diamond I’ve always dreamed of,” she shared, showing off the sparkler. Blanco, known for his self-deprecating humor, joked, “I just tried not to f**k up. That’s all I did.”

But he did put in the effort — Gomez had hinted at different designs over time, and at one point, the ring was supposed to feature “huge baguettes on the side.” She later changed her mind, opting for a simpler look.

Blanco didn’t let the extras go to waste, though. “We now have extra baguettes that are going to be turned into earrings,” he said.

As for the proposal itself, Blanco kept the details under wraps but teased that it was “the sickest surprise.” Keeping it a secret, however, wasn’t easy. “At the end, she was starting to get upset because she was like, ‘Why aren’t you coming home tonight?’” he admitted.

“I almost did it early. But I nailed it, I think.”