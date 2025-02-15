Prince Harry’s NSFW reply sparks reactions: ‘Doesn’t feel like royalty’

Prince Harry seemingly left a group of people in surprise after he gave unlikely response to a request made by an athlete at the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex was having a candid conversation with the participants and their families during breakfast.

However, one candid conversation led Harry to unleash his causal side as he made a risqué joke leaving the group in fits of laughter.

US marine Michael Harrold met with King Charles’ youngest son this week as he appeared at the Invictus Games swimming finals at Vancouver's UBC Aquatic Centre.

Michael had urged Harry to share his best dad joke and was not disappointed, the athlete told The Mirror.

“He asked me ‘what is the difference between snow men and snow women? ... snowballs!’. Everyone laughed.”

Michael, who is part of Team USA, shared that harry surprised him with his friendly demeanour.

“For a man of his calibre and his stature to make the time is fantastic. He makes the time to talk to people and remembers them from previous times he’s met them. He cares,” he commented.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Ashley Christman, dubbed Harry as “incredibly down to earth and personable”.

She added, “It feels like he is just part of the brotherhood and sisterhood as well. It doesn't feel like he's royalty. He's just one of us.”