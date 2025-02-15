Prince Harry makes emotional confession after King Charles stern message

Prince Harry makes heartbreaking admission during the ongoing Invictus Games after King Charles' stern message to his estranged son.

As Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex gave an interview to a Canadian TV in which he confessed to taking therapy after hearing emotional stories of injured military veterans.

The former working royal opened up about his journey to deal with trauma after a Canadian officer revealed that he also suffered from PTSD after hearing stories of grief in war zone areas.

Harry said, "People come forward more to share, you know their stories, and I don't always get the chance to have that really deep conversation with them."

"A lot of times I do. You know, if there would be a time and a place for that, and timing is everything, and the last thing I want to do is be the person to probe a little bit deeper," he added. "I have therapy."

Notably, Prince Harry's sad comments came after a report by Daily Mail previously claimed that King Charles feels his son is a source of "strain and worry for" him.

An insider shared, "While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry."