Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco takes fans BTS of his 'dreamy' proposal

Selena Gomez's fiancé opens up about his 'dreamy' proposal to the love of his life

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco is opening up about how he almost messed up the proposal to his long-time girlfriend.

During an exclusive session with the Interview Magazine for their March 2025 issue, the 36-year-old record producer explained how he made the Love On hitmaker upset ahead of his dreamy proposal.

While the couple took some sultry shots together as they sat down with Mel Ottenberg for the interview, Benny admitted, “It was the sickest surprise that she had no idea about and it couldn't have come at a better time because I was starting to f**k up.”

Recounting the instance from the same night, the music producer further went on to add, “The thing that makes me so crazy is, you're getting engaged, and right before, they're like, ‘Show me how good of a liar you are. Sneak around and try to do this perfect thing without me knowing.’”

In addition, he explained how he tricked Selena into going along with his plan, which he carefully kept secret from her.

For the unversed, Selena announced her engagement to Blanco in December 2024, posting a series of snaps surrounding her sparkling diamond ring and romantic picnic.