Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face career setbacks amid Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly disappointed that they are not being perceived as "true A-listers" in their upscale Montecito, California neighborhood, which is also home to prominent celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston.

Despite leaving their royal lives behind in 2020 to pursue a more glamorous lifestyle in California, the couple's integration into Hollywood's elite circle has been less seamless than anticipated.

Since stepping down as senior royals, Harry and Meghan have secured several high-profile deals, including the purchase of a £12 million mansion in Montecito, where they reside with their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

"The truth is that Meghan and Harry hate the idea that they aren't seen as true A-listers in Montecito. They will have seen recent surveys in the American press suggesting their star is on the wane-people have simply lost interest," Tom Quinn, royal author, told Fabulous magazine.

A local resident echoed this sentiment.

"We leave Harry and Meghan be. There are loads of famous people around here, so no one bats an eyelid about two more rich people," the resident admitted to The Sun.

The duo has faced significant setbacks in their careers despite initial excitement about their Hollywood projects:

Spotify Fallout: Their £18 million Archetypes podcast was cancelled after just 13 episodes, with a Spotify executive labeling them "f****** grifters."

Netflix Struggles: Harry's Polo documentary received criticism for being "out of touch" and failed to make the top 10 in any country.

Pressure on Meghan's Project: Meghan's cooking series, With Love, Meghan, was postponed from January to March due to LA fires. A Hollywood insider noted it "needs to be an enormous hit" to save their brand.

Their future in entertainment remains uncertain as their five-year Netflix contract expires in August 2025.