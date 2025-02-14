Pamela Anderson over the moon after BAFTA recognition

Pamela Anderson is over the moon after she earns recognition from BAFTA bosses over her new movie, The Last Showgirl.

A source spilled to The Sun that the Baywatch star will sit front row at London's Royal Festival Hall after she was invited by BAFTA bosses to present the gong to one of the winners on February 17.

“Presenting at the Baftas is a huge deal for Pamela,” said an insider.

The source noted that in many ways “she feels vindicated after years of being undervalued or mocked”.

“While she didn't get a nomination, Bafta bosses saw The Last Showgirl and knew they wanted her involved in this year's ceremony somehow,” explained an insider.

The source noted, “Finally, after all these years, she is being seen as the great actress she is.”

This year’s BAFTA awards will see Doctor Who star David Tennant, return as the host for the second year in the row.

Earlier this week, speaking at a special screening of The Last Showgirl in London, Pamela mentioned, “I could have never played this role if I hadn’t had the life I had.

“I was doing Playboy covers and reading Tennessee Williams… wondering how do I get from here to here? And I did. It was fun making it. And therapy too,” pointed out the actress.

She recalled, “Initially, director Gia Coppola sent it to an old agent who turned it down within the hour, so she figured I hadn’t read it. So, she then went through my son Brandon, who did the documentary on me.

“When I got it, I was at my house. I was in my garden making pickles and jam and I thought ‘OK, I can make my life beautiful no matter what,’” said Pamela.

The actress added, “I never thought I would have this opportunity and because it almost slipped through my fingers’ I thought I better grab this by the throat.”