Cardi B drops bombshell claim as US president attends Super Bowl

Cardi B shook the internet with her reaction to US President Donald Trump's appearance at the Super Bowl LIX at Ceasers Superdome, New Orleans.

The night was not just a sports game but a star-studded event including the likes of Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and so many more.

Numerous moments from the event went down the history including the booing of Taylor Swift and Serena William’s surpise Super Bowl Halftime show cameo.

Amid this comes a shocking revelation from the WAP rapper, who put strong allegation on Trump.

As per a fan posted clip on X (formerly Twitter), the mother of took aim at the President for ruining her $3,000 pair of Louboutins.

“Look how *** up my shoes [are],” the rapper revealed in the clip, “This shoe cost me three bands. All because of Trump. Now I like him lesser!”

Offset’s former partner explained how she had to walk after the cart service was stopped “at a certain point… because Trump was there”.

The 32-year-old reiterated that the Secret Service gave a “hard time” to everyone.

As a payback for the loss, the American rapper demanded her deported uncle to be brought back – which she commented won’t happen.

For the unversed, the Cardi B married Offset secretly in September 2017 and entered an off-again-on-again relationship. The two became parents to three children: Kulture Kiari Cephus (6) Wave Set Cephus (3) and their few months old daughter.