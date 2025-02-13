Kourtney Kardashian surprises fans with adorable ‘love letter’

Kourtney Kardashian left fans stunned with surprising ‘love letter’

Kourtney Kardashian left fans stunned with an awe-inspiring love letter.

Recently, the Kardashians star posted a photo dump on her Instagram profile with no caption, just a love letter emoji attached.

Among the series of random snapshots, one photo featuring Kourtney, 45, her husband Travis Barker, and their son Rocky, caught the attention of fans.

The Blink 182 drummer captured the adorable snapshot from above, showing his tattooed palm as he held one hand of his 15-month-old son, who was dressed in a bright red and yellow sweatshirt.

As for the Poosh founder, a massive diamond ring on her left hand was on full display as she held the other hand of her son, while the family of three walked along the sandy beach.

Fans were quick to express their astonishment at how much Rocky has grown, with one commenting, "OMG, when did the baby start walking?! time flies [crying emoji]."

Another gushed over the adorable moment, saying, "Rocky’s head full of hair while holding your two hands."

Others shared similar sentiments, asking, "When did Rocky start walking?" and "OMG, did I just see little Rocky walking with mom and dad??"

For the unversed, Kourtney and Travis, who share a blended family, welcomed their son, Rocky, together in November 2023.