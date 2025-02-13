Royal family left worried as key member faces scary situation during flight

Royal member faces alarming situation as flight takes emergency landing

The royal family was left in worry as a key member was caught in a scary situation as they headed for an important visit.

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde was on en route to Costa Rica on Sunday for a solo three-day trip when the plane had to take an emergency landing

According to the news shared by the aviation news account, the plane traveling from Amsterdam was given “priority landing” at San José Juan Santamaria International Airport due to a cracked windshield.

A passenger, reporter Wim Dehandschutter, who was on the same flight as Queen Mathilde, shared what actually took place and how did the people on-board react to the situation.

The plane made a safe landing at its intended destination about 15 minutes ahead of schedule.

"I was on that flight. As passengers, we didn’t notice anything, and we didn’t receive any notification during the flight or upon landing,” he informed his followers on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

In a piece published by HLN, the reported stated, “I was a bit surprised when I read reports in the local media and on X about the 'emergency landing.’”

He added that there was turbulence on the flight and the landing was “quite hard” but “nothing alarming.”

Meanwhile, Queen Mathilde appeared in good spirits once she landed at her destination. It’s unclear if she was briefed on the situation on the flight ahead of the landing.