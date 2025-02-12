Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry behind before Valentine’s Day

Meghan Markle parts ways with Prince Harry before Valentine's Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dazzled fans with their affectionate displays at the Invictus Games, but the couple is now set to spend Valentine’s Day apart.

Despite Meghan previously calling the holiday "special," she left Canada on Tuesday to return home to their children, Archie and Lilibet, while Harry remains behind to continue his commitments at the event.

The Duchess of Sussex spent five days at the Games after arriving in Vancouver with Harry last Friday. While her departure was kept discreet for security reasons, insiders confirm that her early exit was pre-planned.

Before saying goodbye, Meghan showered Harry with support, praising his dedication to the competition. The couple was seen enjoying the event from the stands, sipping champagne, dancing to pop hits, and sharing heartfelt moments.