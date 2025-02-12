King Charles makes surprise appearance at stadium as Harry says goodbye to Meghan

King Charles III left fans in surprise with his unexpected appearance at Tottenham Hotspur's football pitch on Wednesday amid reports of Meghan Markle's departure from Prince Harry's ongoing Invictus Games.

The 76-year-old seemingly sent a subtle nod to his younger son Harry by walking out onto the famous sports venue amid the Duke's games in Vancouver.

The King was all smiles and in high spirits as he appeared as a legendary serviceman, who's not slowing down even after being diagnosed with cancer. He was greeted with loud cheers as fans waved Tottenham branded flags excitedly.

The British monarch's latest move suggests as he's saying Harry "Well Done" for his initiative to support injured military men across the globe.

His visit was reportedly aimed to celebrate the football club's positive socio-economic impact on the local community through its partnership with the NFL.

Prince William, Harry's dad's trip highlighted several community initiatives, including youth programmes and educational opportunities that have transformed the area around the state-of-the-art stadium.

He also held an important meeting with Tottenham Hotspur captains Son Heung-min and Bethany England during his tour of the stadium.

The King was also introduced to Efe Obada, the longest-serving British NFL player, and Phoebe Schecter, captain of Team GB Women's Flag Football team and NFL Global Flag Ambassador. He also spent some time with students from the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham, a state-funded sixth form located on the stadium campus.