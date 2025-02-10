Tom Cruise opens Super Bowl 2025 'MI' style: 'Your mission is clear'

Tom Cruise introduces the high-stakes Super Bowl 59 'Mission Impossible' style

Tom Cruise knew just how to introduce one of the most dramatic and high stakes Super Bowls.

Before kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 9, the Mission: Impossible star delivered an intense, cinematic intro for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, laying out their mission ahead, should they choose to accept it.

In a pre-recorded video, Cruise stood in a dimly lit room, surrounded by giant screens flashing team highlights. Nodding to the iconic Mission: Impossible catchphrase, he framed the game as “a mission that doesn’t come along very often.”

The action star then hyped up the Chiefs’ shot at history: "When the Chiefs take the field today, they aren't walking in someone else's footsteps. Their hearts are set on reaching further, soaring higher than any team ever has. A third consecutive Super Bowl title — an achievement this league has never seen before."

He then turned his attention to the Eagles, calling them “a Goliath that has imposed its will, its speed, its strength, on anyone and everyone who's gotten in the way.”

Then, in true Mission: Impossible style, he wrapped it all up with: "Your mission is clear: win here and be remembered forever."

“Welcome to Super Bowl 59.”