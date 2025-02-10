Prince Harry, Meghan Markle anger fans with latest stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines with their presence in Vancouver at the seventh edition of the Invictus Games, which the Duke founded in 2014 for injured and sick servicemen and women.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's another attempt to win praise seemingly backfired as the couple received fresh backlash for their unexpected move.

It comes after Meghan turned to her official Instagram and shared photos and videos to highlight her and Harry's much-talked trip.

However, a short clip, showing the Sussexes in a golf cart, caused a stir online with fans and followers calling the royal pair 'desperate' for driving past veterans, some who were wheelchair bound.

In the clip, which stormed the internet after being shared by Meghan, the 'able bodied' couple can been seen driving past cheering veterans, who chanted 'Harry' as the couple drove past.

In reaction to royals' act, one person wrote: "So Meghan and Harry, two able bodied people, are driven on a golf cart passed disabled veterans.

Some of the veterans are wheelchair bound. They should have walked through the group, meeting, greeting and shaking hands. All with a camera following them. Unbelievable."

Another went on slamming the California-based couple, saying: "They drive along being taped by the cart behind them…with people being encouraged to yell out for them. When does this madness stop?"

The debate attracted more to share their thoughts on the stunt, with one writing: "Who so being honoured here? The veterans OR Harry and Meghan being honoured by the veterans!"