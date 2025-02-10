Meghan Markle finally reacts to Donald Trump's jibe

Meghan Markle sent a strong message to her critics during a joint appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly hit back at Donald Trump who recently mocked the former Suits actress in his new interview.

For the unversed, the newly inaugurated President of the US dubbed Meghan 'terrible' during an interview with the New York Post.

Now, the Montecito couple are making it to the headlines with their back-to-back appearances for the Invictus Games in Canada.

Judi James, a renowned body language expert claimed that Meghan reacted to Trump's jibe with her public display of affection towards Harry.

In conversation with The Sun, she said, "Her [Meghan's] face-touching sent a strong signal of tender affection and ownership out to the world."

The expert added, "When she clasped his head in both of her hands and planted her loving kisses she signalled, 'He's mine and I love him'."

"There were also clues that this open adoration and emphatic family vibe could be something of a two-finger salute to Trump, after his blistering comment about Meghan," Judi revealed.