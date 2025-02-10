Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole switches teams at Super Bowl 2025

Kayla Nicole’s loyalty no longer lies with her ex Travis Kelce’s team

Kayla Nicole has joined the other side after the breakup with Travis Kelce, and now she is a Philadelphia Eagles supporter.

The 33-year-old influencer attended the Super Bowl on Sunday and made sure to show who she was supporting.

Nicole took to Instagram and shared a series of Story posts, cheering on the Eagles.

In her first story, Nicole captured the view around her and showed how she was surrounded by Eagles fans, who wore all-green.

Another story featured her pal Chrysty Gaither, and together they chanted chanted “Fly, Eagles, fly,” before yelling “E-A-G-L-E-S” and writing the corresponding letters with their hands.

Nicole has previously been a Chiefs fan and supported the tight end at his 2020 Super Bowl game where the couple was seen packing on PDA as Kelce’s team won.

Kelce and Nicole reportedly dated on an off during 2017 to 2022, before they separated for good.

This comes after the social media personality opened up about dating an athlete in her interview last week.

Nicole told People Magazine that she had to put her “goals and dreams on the back burner” to support the star athlete.