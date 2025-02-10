Kendrick Lamar's shocking pay for Super Bowl 2025 revealed

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl 2025 pay shocked the world.
After spending months to gear up for the Super Bowl Halftime show and delivering an electrifying performance with his hit tracks, the Grammy-winning singer won’t be receiving a penny for any of it.
According to People, the NFL show is one of the most viewed TV broadcasts of the year. It typically airs for 12 to 15 minutes, and the performers aren’t paid for any second.
The exposure alone of performing on such a big platform has attracted mega talents over the years, including Beyonce, The Weeknd and more.
However, no paycheck has been compensated a bit as the NFL covers the artist’s travel expenses and the costs associated with bringing the show to life.
"We do not pay the artists," an NFL spokesperson told Forbes in 2016. "We cover expenses and production costs."
No, the Not Like Us singer will not be paid for headlining the halftime show like the past performers.
For the unversed, the rapper treated the crowd to an electrifying rendition of his famous songs, including HUMBLE. and Squabble Up.
He closed the show with a performance of Not Like Us, his widely known diss track aimed at Drake during their ongoing feud.
