Meghan Markle shares exciting update with emotional video: Watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada

Meghan Markle is hyping up the Invictus Games in the most epic way.

On Sunday, February 9, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share a powerful promotional video for the 2025 Invictus Games, taking place in Vancouver and Whistler from February 8 to February 16.

With Prince Harry’s moving speech playing in the background and a stirring score setting the tone, the clip promises an emotional and inspiring week ahead.

“Let the games begin!” Meghan captioned the post. “Get ready for a week of heart, hope, and heroes in action. Join us in cheering loudly and proudly to show just how much these competitors and their families mean to us.”

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, is an adaptive sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans.

Over the years, it has become a global symbol of resilience and determination, giving participants a chance to compete in various sports while sharing their powerful stories of perseverance.

This year’s event is set to be particularly special, as it marks the first time winter sports will be included.