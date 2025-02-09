'Fast X: Part 2' fate becomes uncertain as production is still on hold

Ludacris reflects on the uncertainty of the project

Vin Diesel starrer Fast X will be getting its second part soon as confirmed by the makers.

However, there has been no definite date revealed yet.

Fast X: Part 2 is said to be the final film of the franchise. Director Louis Leterrier is still attached to the project.

On the other hand, Diesel has also promised that the last movie will bring something special for the fans.

But so far, the Universal studios have not given any green light, which means the viewers will have to wait a little longer.

Recently, rapper Ludacris, who play tech expert 'Tej' in the action-packed movies, has also spoken about the uncertainty of the new film.

According to 47-year-old actor, he cannot update anything about the second part to fans as he is still waiting for the update himself.

“I’m waiting on updates myself, man. I wish I could give you some info, but I wouldn’t want to give you the incorrect info.”

The Baby singer told Entertainment Weekly: “All I can say for now is that I’m waiting to get it, and I know we’ve been working very long and hard on it in order for it to be what it needs to be: to be the last installment and bring everything together.”

Fast X featured Vin and his team playing the protagonists. Meanwhile, the movie introduced Jason Momoa as the new antagonist.

The second part is expected to come out somewhere in March 2026.