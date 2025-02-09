Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s secret nicknames at Spotify will shock you!

Their multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify ended in 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly given unflattering nicknames by Spotify staff during their short-lived podcast deal, royal correspondent Neil Sean has claimed.

According to Sean, Meghan was secretly called "Eva," a reference to Joan Crawford’s manipulative socialite character in the 1955 film Queen Bee, while Prince Harry was labelled "Tim Nice But Dim," after a well-meaning but clueless character from British comedian Harry Enfield’s sketches.

Staff allegedly found working with Meghan "challenging," as she reportedly insisted on dealing only with top executives and maintained a demanding presence behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Harry’s nickname reflected his perceived lack of influence in their production efforts.

Their multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify, which resulted in just 12 episodes of Archetypes, ended in 2023.

The revelations about their secret monikers emerged as the couple appeared at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, where they shared a public display of affection before Harry took the stage for his speech.