Priscilla Presley’s heartbreaking discovery about Elvis’ secret affairs

Priscilla Presley’s heartbreaking discovery about Elvis’s secret affairs

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley’s love story was once considered as golden period, but behind the glitz and glamour, reportedly there was something missing and everything wasn’t perfect.

For years, Priscilla stood by the King of Rock and Roll as she had a faith in their fairytale romance. But as time passed by, she discovered that Elvis was seeing other people too.

While opening up at at MegaCon Orlando on Friday, People magazine revealed what she said: "It was hard, you know, to get used to all the guys, not just Elvis but all the guys, they were like this, and I love them all, but it was a man's world, and I was really the only woman...”

"He was gone a lot ... and I would hear stories and the thing that did it for me was we had a home in Palm Springs, and ... I decided to go up and check the mail and make sure the house was okay."

She further shares how started reading through the mail.

Priscilla went on explaining, "A lot of it was like, 'Oh Elvis, thank you for the invite. Charlie Hodge [Elvis' best friend] asked me to come up and I'm so glad you, you know, you greeted me and my girlfriends.' [Some said] 'Elvis, I had the best night with you. Thank you so much.' "

The actress remembered thinking: "Hello, it's getting worse.”

"I decided, gosh, he's living another life and I just couldn't take it. Every time he'd go to Vegas or even Palm Springs, it was, you know, it was it was difficult," she continued.