Blake Lively’s Super Bowl absence sparks more drama amid Justin Baldoni controversy

Blake Lively’s Super Bowl sparks more drama amid Justin Baldoni controversy

Blake Lively, who is currently trying to save her reputation after an ugly legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni, was noticeably absent from Super Bowl 2025, and her decision has fans wondering the reason.

Reports suggested that the actress chose to sit this one out to avoid taking all the spotlight away from her close friend Taylor Swift, who was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Lively and Swift have been close for years now, but their friendship came under the massive backlash lately, and the reason is Swift’s name has been unexpectedly dragged into the actress’ ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Baldoni.

A close insider told DailyMail that the 37-year-old actress never planned to attend Super Bowl LIX. She wanted to keep the focus on the Lover hitmaker and NFL star’s big night, rather than let her personal issues take the spotlight.

"Taylor is not shading Blake or is she trying to teach her a lesson. It isn't like that. Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake would not come," the source revealed.

They went on explaining: "She would never want to make Taylor's big night – where she is going to see the love of her life play in another Super Bowl – about her. Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever."

However, fans quickly took to their social media, with some questioning her friendship while others wondering if there’s another reason behind her low profile.