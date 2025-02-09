Taylor Swift to perform at Super Bowl 2025?

As Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, gears up for his upcoming match, fans are curious whether the Cruel Summer singer will perform at the Super Bowl 2025.

Though it has been confirmed that the 14-time Grammy Award winner will attend the much-anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to support her lover, fans' next concern is her performance.

Is Taylor Swift Performing at the Super Bowl 2025?

Taylor, 35, has previously collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, who is set to headline the Super Bowl 2025, on the 2015 remix of her Bad Blood. The two singers reunited to re-record the single for her October 2023 album, 1989 (Taylor’s version).

Given their previous collaborations, fans wonder if the Lover singer would make a surprise appearance during Lamar’s headlining set.

Notably, her inner circle has hinted that her surprise appearance during Lamar’s set is not on the horizon.

During a Super Bowl press conference on February 3, 2025, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suggested that Taylor would find it difficult to watch the game and perform as well.

"As long as Trav is playing and we are in the Super Bowl, that’s going to be hard for her to do the halftime show," he told the press.

In addition, Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, was asked the same question, to which he responded, "I have no idea."

Despite such reports, Swifties are still hopeful and anticipate the Blank Space singer's potential surprise performance at Sunday’s major game.

Taylor’s beau team will face the Eagles on February 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.