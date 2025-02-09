Priscilla Presley breaks silence on Elvis's infidelity

Priscilla Presley, 79, revealed a shocking discovery about her ex-husband Elvis Presley's infidelity during a panel discussion at MegaCon Orlando on February 7.

According to Priscilla, she inadvertently stumbled upon fan mail at their home, which exposed Elvis's extramarital affairs.

She reflected on the challenges of maintaining a marriage amidst Elvis's immense fame and constant entourage, which often overshadowed her own identity.

"It was hard, you know, to get used to all the guys, not just Elvis but all the guys, they were like this, and I love them all, but it was a man's world, and I was really the only woman," she said.

According to Priscilla, Elvis Presley's schedule in the years following their 1967 wedding made things much more difficult.

"He was gone a lot ... and I would hear stories and the thing that did it for me was we had a home in Palm Springs, and ... I decided to go up and check the mail and make sure the house was okay," she explained.

As she began removing the mail from the mailbox, she looked through it.

"A lot of it was like, 'Oh Elvis, thank you for the invite. Charlie Hodge [Elvis' best friend and confidante] asked me to come up and I'm so glad you, you know, you greeted me and my girlfriends,' " she said.

And other letters were more explicit.

" 'Elvis, I had the best night with you. Thank you so much,' " Priscilla said, adding that she thought, "Hello, it's getting worse," as she continued to read.

"I decided, gosh, he's living another life and and I just couldn't take it. Every time he'd go to Vegas or even Palm Springs, it was, you know, it was it was difficult."

Priscilla praised her time with Elvis despite their marital difficulties, stating at MegaCon that their marriage ended "lovingly."

"He was famous, he was loving, he was a beautiful, beautiful man, [but] I just couldn't take it. It just was not a good life for me," she said, adding that the two still maintained a close friendship, even after their divorce in 1973.