Justin Baldoni moves to tears talking about Blake Lively case

Justin Baldoni gets emotional as he opens up about heated lawsuit with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni gave his first interview discussing his legal battle with Blake Lively.

The 41-year-old sat down with Samir Mourani on his podcast Gent’s Talk, and opened up about his struggle with the scandal, in an episode which comes out on Monday, February 10th.

While the interview was filmed a month before Lively’s court filing, Baldoni seemingly shed light on the power dynamic and behind-the-scenes conflicts while filming It Ends With Us.

“I haven’t talked about this yet” he told the host as he rubbed his eyes, holding his tears back.

The Jane the Virgin star also alluded to a “text message” he sent earlier that morning that left him in “anxiety.”

This podcast would mark Baldoni’s first public interview since the Gossip Girl alum filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him, alleging that Baldoni improvised the intimate scenes in their movie and had inappropriate interactions with her.

Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, brought out new allegations against Baldoni, earlier this week.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, pleaded with the judge to proceed with the case as quickly as possible because his client was “suffering greatly.”