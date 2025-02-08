Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy double date with pals ahead of Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for double date with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the weekend ahead of Super Bowl on a double date with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

The pop superstar and the NFL star, both 35, visited the French restaurant Lilette in New Orleans on Friday, February 7th.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker donned a black lace mini-dress for the outing, completing her look with black shoes and her signature red lip.

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted sporting a grey tracksuit, with a white T-shirt, as he exited the restaurant holding Swift’s hand.

The lovebirds were joined by their friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who are also in New Orleans as they get ready for the match on Sunday.

The quarterback wore a black jacket and pants, with a graphic T-shirt, for the outing, while Brittany represented the Chiefs in her head-to-toe red ensemble, based on a long coat, matching purse and boots.

The double date comes just days before Kelce and Mahomes are scheduled to play against Philadelphia Eagles at 2025 Super Bowl, at the Caesars Superdome.

The 14-time-Grammy winner flew to join her beau in New Orleans on Friday, right after she celebrated her own big night at the Grammys last weekend.