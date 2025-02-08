Prince Harry blackmailer? Royal experts weigh in on shocking claims

Prince Harry is facing fresh criticism over his decision to keep Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the United States, with some royal experts suggesting he may be using their absence as a bargaining tool.



Royal photographer Arthur Edwards, speaking on Royal Exclusive, labelled the Duke of Sussex as “foolish” for allegedly keeping his children away from their royal heritage.

Meanwhile, royal insiders claim Harry’s main priority is ensuring his family’s safety before bringing his children to the UK.

According to HELLO!, a friend of the prince stated that his 'goal is simple' — to secure proper security arrangements so his children can maintain a connection with their father’s homeland.

However, The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson speculated that Harry’s stance could be seen as a strategic move. 'It feels like a message — ‘No security, no access to the grandchildren.'

He shared: “I think it almost felt like a bit like blackmail, kind of saying, ‘If I don't get my security, then you will never see your grandchildren.”



Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled in California, but tensions over security and family ties continue to dominate discussions about their future relationship with the royal family.