Josh Allen shares sweet moment with Hailee Steinfeld at red carpet debut

Josh Allen credits fiancée Hailee Steinfeld at the NFL Awards stage

Hailee Steinfeld has been a major reason behind fiancé Josh Allen’s NFL success, as he shared.

The 28-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback received the award for NFL 2025’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday, February 6th.

Allen kissed Steinfeld before walking up to the stage and remembered to mention her in his acceptance speech as well.

The NFL star spoke about his fiancée "last but not least" in his speech, saying, "You've been my rock, you’re my best friend. I would not be standing on the stage if it weren’t for you."

The athlete also thanked his fellow nominees and his team before thanking his parents who got teary-eyed in the audience.

"I’d like to thank Joel and Lavonne, my parents who, in my 20-plus years of playing football, going down to Pop Warner, I bet you they missed maybe 15 games in their entire life," said Allen.

"They are so dedicated to supporting me and my favorite teammates, who are my sister and my brother and my little sister: Nicala, Jason, Makenna. Thank you guys for all the support, all the time money, energy wasted growing up and going from meet to game to practice, every day. I love you guys. I know you take a lot of pride in this as well."

The NFL Honors marked the couple’s first red carpet together since they started dating in 2023.