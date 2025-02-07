Miles Teller shares rare insight into friendship with Anya Taylor-Joy

Miles Teller has recently shared a rare insight into decade-long friendship with Anya Taylor-Joy.

Speaking to E! News, the Top Gun star, who is currently promoting his new movie The Gorge with Anya, reflected on fun details about his friendship with The Queen Gambit actress.

Miles revealed that the friendship with Anya “goes pretty far” like they share “an agent” and lots of mutual friends.

“It’s fun to be friends with each other,” said the Spiderhead actor.

Interestingly, Miles opened up that Anya and his wife get along "really well" with each other and they have “tight-knit bond”.

To which Anya replied, “We are like a nice little group.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Miles and Anya discussed favourite acting projects of each other.

“Whiplash blew my mind, “declared the Peaky Blinders actress.

While praising the movie, Anya mentioned that the movie “exists on such a level of adrenaline and I found it so impressive”.

Miles, on the other hand, disclosed that he loved “The Queen’s Gambit”, saying, “The character I truly had never seen before.”

When asked about Top Gun sequel, the actor made it clear that the actors “are all ready to go”.

So, whenever they get that call from Tom Cruise, they are all ready to go, added Miles.

Meanwhile, Miles and Anya’s new Apple TV+ movie ‘The Gorge’ will premiere on February 14.