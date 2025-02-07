Beyoncé’s strong reaction to Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s Grammys stunt

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have recently expressed their disappointment over Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s red-carpet stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Sharing the reason behind the Single Ladies’ crooner anger, a source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Kanye seems to take away the limelight from Beyoncé with his explicit antics.

Beyoncé, who won Best Country Album as well as Album of the Year, and the rapper always had a “rocky friendship” after the Waka Waka singer and her husband didn’t attend his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s wedding.

However, the source told the outlet, “Jay-Z knows for a fact that Kanye pulled that stunt to steal Beyoncé's limelight. No question about it.”

Another insider noted that Kanye “knew Beyoncé was going to collect that award and made sure he did all he could do to grab headlines”.

It is believed that Kanye was able to achieve his mission, as the source claimed that the relationship between Beyoncé and the rapper “can never be mended after this. It is dead”.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s antics at Grammy is the least of Jay-Z’s concerns at present.

The source revealed that the record executive's relationship with Beyoncé’ has been going through a rough patch after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs in December 2024.

“Things are very tense between the two given the very serious allegations that have been leveled at him,” said an insider.

The source explained that people “are wondering how much more their relationship can take but they say they are still fighting and remaining strong for their children”.

It is pertinent to note that the last few weeks have been very hard on Beyoncé and her family.

But the songstress has tried to maintain a supportive presence to her spouse in front of the public.