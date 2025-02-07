Angelina Jolie reveals daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt‘s take on celebrity life

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh doesn't like spotlight

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh is not someone for the celebrity world.

The actress has revealed that while none of her children are pursuing acting, her 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh, strongly dislikes the spotlight.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 7, the Maleficent star shared insight into how her six children, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, feel about fame.

“They really don’t like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it,” Jolie said during a panel, per the Daily Mail. “It’s not a normal thing. It’s a silly thing, really.”

Jolie and Pitt, who finalized their divorce in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle, are parents to Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Despite growing up in Hollywood, Jolie emphasized that her children’s reluctance toward fame was entirely their own choice.

“That’s not my doing,” she explained. “I always wanted them to be around film because … it’s such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist … They’re not interested.”

While none of her kids are eager to act, Jolie noted that they have pursued creative passions behind the scenes.

“Some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen,” she added.

Although they may not be following in their parents’ footsteps as actors, some of Jolie and Pitt’s children have worked on their mother’s film projects, showing an interest in the artistic side of the industry without stepping into the spotlight.