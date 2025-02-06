Travis Kelce dishes on Taylor Swift’s manifestations ahead of Super Bowl

Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift ‘game-day superstitions’

Taylor Swift is definitely a Mastermind but her beau Travis Kelce claims she isn’t superstitious.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked if him and the pop superstar "have any game-day superstitions" during a press conference on Monday, February 3rd.

Although the NFL star said, "I do not,” and “I don't know her to have any either," Swifties are not convinced.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s fans took to social media and contested Kelce’s statement, with one writing on X, "lol she does them in secret."

Swifties’ joking lighthearted comments come after Swift was notably spotted in the same skirt, and a beanie to the athlete’s AFC Championship game as she did last year.

"Is she wearing the same pleated skirt as last year??? Superstitious queen," one fan on X wrote at the time, comparing the two looks.

"She also wore a beanie at last year’s bills game so add that to the skirt and this girl is all in on the superstitions," the fan wrote.

"Even Taylor's a superstitious girl," someone else chimed in.

One more Swiftie echoed, "I feel like Taylor is superstitious like us and will wear her hair curly and similar if not same outfit from when they won last time," making a prediction for Swift’s Super Bowl look.