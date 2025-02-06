Kim Kardashian worried about kids amid Kanye West controversy

Kim Kardashian concerned for North's childhood amid Kanye West controversy

Kim Kardashian is said to be concerned about her children's upbringing, especially her eldest daughter, North West, amid their father Kanye West’s controversial antics.

According to a clip shared with People ahead of the season 6 premiere of The Kardashians, the mother-of-four is seen discussing how she's been balancing her 11-year-old daughter’s growing career in a scene with mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian.

"I’m really conflicted on my daughter’s career, so we’re going to talk about that soon," the SKIMS co-founder, shared. "I just really want to make sure that everything’s really well balanced. All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance."

The conflict Kim, 44, refers to is her internal struggle to manage her daughter’s career with the right opportunities and not ruin her childhood by working overtime at a young age.

For the unversed, North has had a busy year with the eldest daughter featuring in father’s song Talking / Once Again last February and most recently was featured on FKA Twigs' song Childlike Things.

Furthermore, she starred as Young Simba in a production of The Lion King this past May.

The clip of the Hulu series before its premiere came as West and his wife Bianca Censori continued to make headlines for their outrageous nude fashion stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

In addition to North, Kim has three other children: nine-year-old Saint, seven-year-old Chicago, and five-year-old Psalm with West, 47.