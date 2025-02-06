King Charles signals major new change for Kate Middleton: ‘big deal’

Kate Middleton has been taking the reigns for major responsibilities as King Charles approved new changes for his beloved daughter-in-law.

The Princess of Wales had a strong start to the year as she was given new responsibilities and she continued to promote the organisations that she is a patron for.

The officials at Buckingham Palace are already in the works and preparing Prince William and his wife for their fated royal roles as monarchs. King Charles’ latest step has now solidified Kate’s position in the family and has erased any doubts of her position that would ever emerge.

Princess Catherine underwent a nine-month long cancer battle last year and the King surprised her with a new honour after her recovery. Kate can now grant warrants, which are “a mark of recognition to people or companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to the Royal Household.”

Now, Kate is essentially one step closer to being queen as the honour was previously reserved for monarchs and their direct heirs.

Royal sources reveal to InTouch Weekly that this was a significant move on the King’s part for Kate. The last Princess of Wales to have the power to issue royal warrants was Queen Mary 115 years ago, “so this is a pretty big deal.”

The insider added that “it shows how much the royal family values Kate.”