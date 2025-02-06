'Flip or Flop' star Christina Haack reveals new romance on social media

Christina Haack is openly separating from her third husband, Josh Hall, and formally announcing her relationship with Christopher Larocca.

The Flip Off star has now made her romance public after hinting at it to her followers. On Wednesday, February 5, Haack, 41, shared a picture of herself on a private jet, sitting in her new man's lap.

The designer and her partner smile from behind their shades while holding champagne glasses in the cute couple's photo.

"Some plane flights must be hard posted," she captioned a series of snaps from the journey.

After purported images of Haack and Larocca travelling together to Italy in October appeared in the Daily Mail, People magazine confirmed the couple's relationship in December.

According to Network Connex's official website, Larocca is a native Californian and serves as the company's president and CEO.

Before taking a romantic vacation to Paris, where Christina soft-launched her new romance in an Instagram Stories post, the couple was seen together at Los Angeles International Airport in January.

Haack, six months after divorcing her third husband, Josh Hall, a real estate agent in Tennessee, started exploring her life a little more.

Hall requested spousal support from Haack in his July 15 divorce file, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Before divorcing in 2020, Haack was previously married to British TV host Ant Anstead for less than two years and to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa for seven years, ending in 2016. She has a son, Hudson, 5, with Anstead, and two children, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, with El Moussa.