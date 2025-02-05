Jonas Brothers send fans wild with exciting surprise

Jonas Brothers shock fans with new exciting move

Jonas Brothers sent fans in a frenzy as they made an exciting appearance together.

The band arrived at a Camp Rock trivia night where the musical movie’s fans had gathered at a Toronto restaurant on Tuesday, February 4th.

Excited fans took to social media and shared videos of the brothers, who appeared on the 2008 TV film, as they walked in at the venue.

Joe, 35, Nick, 32, and Kevin Jonas, 37, surprised fans as they walked in one by one, with Joe looking confused, followed by Nick, and Kevin, along with his 11-year-old daughter Alena.

The Only Human were seen greeting the fans before Joe took a microphone to address the fans.

The Jonas brothers shared a fan-posted video on their Instagram which read, “Brb can’t breathe #jonasbrothers #jonas #camprock @jonasbrothers #toronto,” in the caption.

As Joe took the mic, he explained to the fans that the trio had found online that there was a Camp Rock trivia night happening near their hotel so they decided to crash and surprise the fans.

The three siblings then took the role of quiz masters and started asking questions about the 2008 movie, in which they appeared along with Demi Lovato.