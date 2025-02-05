Grammy producer sets record straight on Kanye West, Bianca Censori stunt

Kanye West, Bianca Censori didn’t meet the ‘standards,’ says Grammy producer

Raj Kapoor, who is the executive producer of the Grammys, weighed in on the Kanye West and Bianca Censori red-carpet stunt, saying that it absolutely wasn’t on par with the standards.

The producer shared that all the guests at the award show were requested to follow an “artistic black-tie” dress code, “but in the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation.”

“Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices,” Kapoor added, in conversation with People Magazine.

“But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy would have to answer.”

Although there isn’t an exact dress code to be followed, CBS issued a “wardrobe advisory” in 2013 stating that certain areas must be covered up at the event.

In the statement given at the time, they requested that “all talent appearing on camera” — including “audience members” — “please adhere to Network policy concerning wardrobe.”

This comes after the Yeezy architect accompanied the rapper on the red-carpet in a completely see-through dress created from sheer stockings.

It was later revealed that the couple was attempting to recreate West’s Vultures 1 album cover which features Censori wearing minimal clothing.