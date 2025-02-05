Duchess Sophie makes hilarious remark during Nepal tour with Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie with Prince Edward embarked on their inaugural official visit to Nepal on Tuesday.

Following a two-day engagement in India, where Prince Edward promoted youth empowerment and non-formal education, the couple reunited in Nepal.

Sophie had traveled from the UK, while Prince Edward arrived from India. Upon arrival, they were warmly received at the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu, Rastrapati Bhawan, where they had a private audience with President Ram Chandra Paudel and the First Lady, Sabita Paudel.

"It’s very, very nice to meet you," the duke of Edinburgh told the President as they greeted one another.

Following a photo opportunity, the Duke and Duchess along with the President and First Lady of Nepal, convened in the presidential office for a 45-minute bilateral meeting.

A key moment during the discussion was the presentation of the annual report on the Brigade of Gurkhas to the President by the Colonel Commandant.

As the meeting drew to a close, Prince Edward expressed his gratitude, clasping his hands together and bowing.

Before departing, the royal couple signed the visitor's book, poised in front of a stunning canvas depicting Mount Everest.

Pointing to the image, Sophie cheekily joked: "It's the closest I am going to get… sadly."

The royal couple are on six-day visit to celebrate the UK’s close ties with the country.

Prince Harry was the last royal to visit Nepal in 2016. Including Duke and Duchess visit, this is royal family’s 14th one to strengthen the ties with Nepal.