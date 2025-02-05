Anna Wintour addresses Kate Middleton's Vogue cover rumours

Dame Anna Wintour is setting the record straight about rumors surrounding Princess Kate and Vogue.
The Vogue editor-in-chief, 74, addressed speculation that the Princess of Wales was offered a global Vogue cover while speaking at Buckingham Palace. Wintour, who was being honoured as a Companion of Honour for her contributions to fashion, was asked about the reports — and she wasn’t having it.
"Yeah, I don't know where those [rumors] have come from, do you?" she said with a smile.
Last month, the Mail on Sunday claimed Wintour personally reached out to Kate, 43, with a rare offer — full creative control, including picking her own photographer, styling, and even deciding if she wanted to give an interview. The alleged deal would have put the princess on the covers of both British Vogue and American Vogue.
Kate previously graced the cover of Vogue UK in 2016 for its centenary issue, but whether she’ll return remains a mystery. A source told the Mail that her strength in battling cancer while raising three children has made her an inspiration.
“She would get to choose which covers she would feature on,” the source claimed.
