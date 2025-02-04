MGK lying amid Megan Fox pregnancy, says her ex-husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox's ex-husband has been vocal about his dislike of MGK

Megan Fox’s exes are clashing as Brian Austin Green takes shots at Machine Gun Kelly.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum blasted the rapper on Sunday after he implied he was still in contact with Fox amid her pregnancy.

For context, Fox was married to Green from 2010 to 2020, after which she sparked an on-again, off-again romance with MGK.

Green, 51, reposted an image on Instagram about MGK “calling out” TMZ for reporting that he and Fox “aren’t on good terms” before the birth of their child.

“Bro,” Green wrote, “just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people.” The post was set to MGK's song dont let me go.

MGK, 34, had seemingly responded to the TMZ article last week with a cryptic Instagram post, questioning how “sources say” things when “the sources haven’t said anything.” The report claimed Fox had cut him off entirely — a claim he appeared to deny.

The former couple split over Thanksgiving weekend after Fox reportedly found suspicious messages on MGK’s phone, per Page Six. Though he has denied cheating, a source told the outlet that he “understands he hurt her” and “deeply loves her.”

Fox, 38, revealed her pregnancy in November with a cryptic Instagram post, just months after she and MGK suffered a miscarriage.

Meanwhile, Green — who co-parents three children with Fox — has been vocal about his disapproval of MGK’s behavior. In December, he told TMZ, “Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant. I just want the best for her, the baby, and our kids.”