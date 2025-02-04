Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make important statement ahead of Canada show

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have released an important message ahead of their Canada trip for this year's Invictus Games, which will kick off this Saturday, February 8.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all set to travel to Canada, have released a new statement on the website of their Archewell Foundation to mark Black History Month.

The parents-of-two urged people to "learn and reflect on the contributions of leaders, activists, and changemakers who have inspired progress."

Meghan and Harry, who will be getting the spotlight in Canada, released the statement: "At The Archewell Foundation, we celebrate the rich culture and contributions of those who have come before us throughout history.

The couple continued: "As we mark Black History Month, we encourage everyone to learn and reflect on the contributions of leaders, activists, and changemakers who have inspired progress.

"Taking the time to appreciate stories, art, history, and culture not only honors the communities that have built these spaces, but also contributes to our collective wellbeing."

The Sussexes' meaningful message comes days before Harry's big event in Canada.

The California-based couple also listed a series of resources that people can use to learn more about the celebration, which, among others included the California African American Museum in Los Angeles, the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco, the African American Museum in Dallas and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC.