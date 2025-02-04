Kanye West dismisses outrage over his bizarre Grammys stunt

Kanye West dismisses outrage over his bizarre stunt at Grammys

Kanye West recently made headlines with his bizarre stunt involving Bianca Censori at this year’s Grammy Awards on February 2.

The rapper's wife Bianca made an appearance in an outrageous outfit that he branded it as an “art”.

Sharing his reaction to the event, Kanye, also known as Ye, dismissed the award ceremony and called it “boring”.

A source close to the rapper spilled to The Sun, “People have called this a stunt but to Ye this is his art.”

“Kanye turned up, made headlines around the world and left. No one told him what to do and even if they had, he wouldn't have listened,” explained an insider.

The source further said that Ye “always planned to do the red carpet and leave — he'd never sit through the Grammys because it's so dull and boring”.

The outlet reported that Kanye seemingly exchanged angry words with an organiser before leaving the event.

Another source noted that Bianca and Kanye, who has sold more than 160 million records, stayed at the Grammys for just 30 minutes.

He was invited as a nominee for Best Rap Song but left by the time his track Carnival lost out to Kendrick Lamar.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair were asked to leave the event after turning up uninvited as they were escorted out by cops after their 'crazy stunt.'

However, another source alleged they “left of their own accord while the exact narrative remains unclear”.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s stunt also cost him a $20 million deal loss in Japan.