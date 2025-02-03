Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue first joint statement as King honours Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a powerful message after King Charles honoured his beloved daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The Montecito couple marked a significant occasion by releasing a joint statement on their website, Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, "At The Archewell Foundation, we celebrate the rich culture and contributions of those who have come before us throughout history."

The statement reads, "As we mark Black History Month, we encourage everyone to learn and reflect on the contributions of leaders, activists, and changemakers who have inspired progress."

"Taking the time to appreciate stories, art, history, and culture not only honours the communities that have built these spaces but also contributes to our collective wellbeing," Harry and Meghan further stated.

It is important to note that the Sussexes' message came after King Charles gave the new role to Princess Kate after her return to royal duties from cancer recovery.

Catherine becomes patron of Tŷ Hafan, the children’s hospice that "supports families in Wales to ensure that children with life-shortening conditions live fulfilling lives."

Notably, the same role was performed by the King when he was the Prince of Wales.