Angelina Jolie makes new allegations against Brad Pitt in recent reports

Angelina Jolie has recently opened up about her strained relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt, claiming in their ongoing court case that his career choices has caused the family years of pain.

InTouch Weekly recently got a hold of the court filings and revealed that Jolie called out her ex-partner Pitt for his choices. However, she further mentioned that she tried to lighten the burden for years but didn’t get anything in return.

The former couple, who were once considered as golden couple of Hollywood, got into a long and messy divorce battle that lasted for years, finally coming to an end just last month.

Moreover, their legal troubles aren’t over just yet as new claims are emerging each day. Jolie and Pitt are now caught up in another lawsuit over the sale of their French winery, Château Miraval.

According to InTouch, the actress filed a response to her ex-lover’s lawsuit against her.

In the lawsuit, Pitt accused Jolie of breaking their agreement by selling her half of the winery, Miraval, without getting his approval. the actress further responded by claiming that he tried to make the sale conditional, adding a new non-disparagement clause.

This clause would be covering all of his personal misconduct that includes the abuse allegations she made against him and their children during the divorce.