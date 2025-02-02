Cate Blanchett gets honest about working in Hollywood

Cate Blanchett makes honest confession about working in Hollywood

Cate Blanchett has recently made honest confession about working in Hollywood.

Speaking at the Rotterdam Film Festival on February 1, the Borderlands star revealed that she never thought she work in the movie industry.

Sharing her reasons, Cate said, “I was resigned, happily, to a career in theatre.”

The Rumours actress believed that women had a “certain shelf life” in this entertainment industry and only a “certain type of women” got the opportunity to appear on the screen and others didn’t.

Cate opened up that it was after watching Visconti’s “The Stranger” stirred her love for the cinema.

“Our French teacher took us to see it. I learnt more about cinema than I did about French,” she recalled.

The New Boy actress further said that she didn’t think she had seen it after that but she was fascinated by the “cinematic storytelling”.

“Also, we grew up in such an incredible moment in Australian cinema-making. I remember watching ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock,’ ‘Sweetie,’ ‘An Angel at My Table.’ I thought: ‘Maybe I will be able to step into that frame,’” explained Cate.

The Carol actress also disclosed that she had an “eclectic” taste when it came to movies.

Cate pointed out that she used to watch a lot of horror.

“Since I had children, I can’t do that at all. I love my kids, but I’m sad about that,” added the actress