Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis' friendly reunion amid new romance rumours

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were spotted together in Los Angeles on Friday, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

The encounter comes just days after Wilde was linked to actor Dane DiLiegro. As they chatted, the ex-couple, who share two children, 10-year-old Otis and 8-year-old Daisy, were photographed together.

For the informal get-together, the 40-year-old wore a brown blazer over pants and a white shirt. She added a pair of dark shades to complete her ensemble.

The 49-year-old Sudeikis appeared at ease while wearing green trousers and a grey hoodie. He had on a brown cap, too.

At a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game on January 23, Wilde and DiLiegro snuggled close to one another.

According to people close to the Don’t Worry Darling alum, the 36-year-old basketball player-turned-actor is "incredibly attractive" and shares "a lot in common" with him, the Daily Mail shared of the couple.

“He is passionate, and he knows how to treat a woman,” the insider said. “They both love sports. They enjoy being around each other and [are] not afraid to show affection when they are out together.”

Wilde has a history of high-profile relationships. She previously dated Harry Styles for nearly two years before they split in November 2022.

The Booksmart director also ended her seven-year engagement to Jason Sudeikis in early 2020, with the two later becoming embroiled in a custody dispute over their children in 2022. The dispute was ultimately resolved in 2023.