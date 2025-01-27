'Evil Dead' actress sheds light on possibility of new entry

Jane Lavy features in the 2013 reboot of 'Evil Dead'

Jana Levy has addressed the possibility of the horror flick Evil Dead return.

The actress starred in the 2013 reboot version of the original film directed by director Fede Álvarez. She played the character of Mia Allen, a recovering heroin addict haunted by Naturom Demonto.

During the promotion of her latest film Atropia at the Sundance Film Festival, Levy shed light on whether there is a chance she would return to the franchise with another installment.

In response, the 35-year-old star stated that she would love to do it if the makers approach her right now, but she is just not sure if they are going to it or not.

However, the Don’t Breathe actress expressed that they should make another sequel as the cult fans of the franchise still exists.

“I kind of feel like they must, right? The fans are there. So, I think I would say not like you can count on it, but I think more likely than not”, she added.

Even though, Jane only featured played the role of Mia in the 2013 movie and her character did not make any appearances after that, however, it still is present in the horror franchise.

Besides Levy, Evil Dead also starred Bruce Campbell, Shiloh Fernandez and Jessica Lucas in significant roles.