Christopher Nolan unveils filming location for 'The Odyssey'

'The Odyssey' is slated for release on July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan, the director known for his blockbuster hits like Oppenheimer, recently gave fans a sneak peek of the film, revealing the shooting locations for his highly anticipated film The Odyssey.

As reported by the Variety Magazine, the literature classic will be partly directed in Sicily, which according to scholars was the place where Ulysses wandered in the epic Greek poem written by Homer.

Recording for the scenes in Sicily is expected to begin in about two months on Favignana Island, known as "Goat Island."

The Island has significance as it is believed to be the place where the poet envisioned the protagonist and his crew landed there to stock up some food.

According to the outlet, the Oscar winning director is creating the adaptation with brand new Imax film technology and is likely to craft some of the big-budget epic in Sicily’s Eolian islands, according to several sources.

The other announced locations are, Morocco and UK.

The A-list cast of the movie includes, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron. However, their roles are yet be revealed.

The legendry saga recounts the 10-year journey of King of Ithaca, as he travels home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters multiple perils and suffers the death of his crewmates.

