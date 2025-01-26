Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to son Trace’s concerns over his health

Billy Ray Cyrus threatens son Trace for spreaking his heart

Billy Ray Cyrus shocked his son Trace Cyrus with an absolutely unexpected reaction to his open letter.

Trace, 35, revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 25, that his father disgraced him for voicing concerns over his health following the Achy Breaky Heart singer's embarrassing performance at the inauguration ceremony.

"Dad my message was beyond loving," the son wrote after Billy Ray, 63, threatened to take legal action against him for expressing their concerns.

"I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that," he continued. "But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace."

The Metro Station guitarist went on saying that "Pappy" (presumably Billy Ray’s father and Trace’s grandfather) would be looking down on the Some Gave All singer with "such disappointment."

"You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I now longer respect you as a man," added before concluding the post. "Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help."

For the unversed, Trace posted an open letter of concern earlier this week —"signed off" by his siblings, including Miley Cyrus— expressing they are "genuinely worried."

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," he began, adding that he barely recognised the person he desperately wanted to become.

"Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away," he added in his lengthy, heartfelt message to the seemingly troubled country singer.