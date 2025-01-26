Zara Tindall finds 'home' away from UK amid royal title plea

Zara Tindall opened up about the joys of finding a home away from the UK after her mother, Princess Anne, made an emotional plea to King Charles.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, the British equestrian called Australia a second 'home' for her family.

For the unversed, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall attend the annual Magic Millions equestrian and auction event on the beautiful Gold Coast every January.

Now, King Charles' niece talked about her love for the place and their yearly tradition.

Zara said, "We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us."

"We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year," she added.

Notably, Zara also revealed that she and Mike Tindall's children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas, enjoy spending time in Australia.

It is important to note that Zara Tindall's comments came after a report claimed that Princess Anne urged her brother King Charles to grant royal titles to her children despite turning them down years ago.