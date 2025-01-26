BRIT Awards 2025 to celebrate Liam Payne with special tribute

Liam Payne to be honoured at BRIT Awards 2025: Deets inside

BRIT Awards 2025 is set to honour late One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Spilling the beans about the much-anticipated segment, an insider told The Sun that the decision-makers are in the early stages of planning out an "unforgettable" tribute for Liam, who died in October 2024 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina.

"It’s still in the very early stages of preparation, and the finer details are still being worked out, with official approaches to be made in the coming weeks," the source says.

"But there are set to be a mixture of performances, tasteful photo and video montages and a live orchestra," they revealed.

It was further hinted that the special tribute on the horizon could see Liam's former One Direction bandmates'—Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson—reunion on stage for the first time in a decade.

Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson from One Direction to reunite after 10 years

The boys last performed together 10 years ago in Hong Kong during their On The Road Again Tour in March 2015.

"The tribute to Liam at this year’s awards show has caused a real buzz and speculation that the remaining One Direction bandmates could finally come back together again on stage," the insider continued.

"It would be an entirely fitting way to honour Liam, and talks are already underway about how to make this segment of the Brits unforgettable," they added.

In addition to One Direction bandmates, reportedly, other artists might also contribute to remembering Liam on the star-studded night.